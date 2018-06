BODY OF MISSING SIOUX CITY WOMAN RECOVERED

THE BODY OF A MISSING SIOUX CITY WOMAN HAS BEEN RECOVERED FROM THE MISSOURI RIVER.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN’S BODY WAS RECOVERED SATURDAY AFTERNOON AROUND 4:30 NEAR DECATUR, NEBRASKA.

SGT. RON HEIMGARTNER SAYS AUTHORITIES STARTED THEIR SEARCH FOR THE WOMAN SATURDAY MORNING AFTER BEING CONTACTED BY A PERSON USING THE RIVERFRONT TRAILS IN RIVERSIDE PARK.

OC………WHAT CAUSED THAT. :16

SEVERAL SEARCH BOATS WERE DEPLOYED LOCALLY.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THEY ARE CONTINUING THEIR INVESTIGATION INTO THE WOMAN’S DEATH, AND THAT HER IDENTITY WILL NOT BE RELEASED.