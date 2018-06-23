TEMPORARY ROAD NEEDED TO REACH OIL TRAIN DERAILMENT

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a new disaster proclamation Saturday for four counties in response to adverse weather conditions and the oil train derailment that occurred in Lyon County.

Efforts to clear the derailment require the construction of a temporary road to reach the derailed cars.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe contractors may need to transport necessary assets from as far away as Woodbury County to assist in those efforts.

The governor’s proclamation allows for a waiver of certain hours of service requirements for crews responding to disaster locations, including recovery, response and repair efforts in Lyon, Plymouth, Sioux and Woodbury counties.

Reynolds was to visit the area Saturday afternoon.