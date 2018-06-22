WATER RELEASES REDUCED FROM GAVINS POINT DAM

Water releases from Gavins Point Dam have been steadily reduced to help ease flooding concerns in the tri-state area Missouri River basin.

John Remus, spokesman for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers River Management Division, says the latest reduction was to occur Friday evening at 6pm:

OC……….next week sometime. :18

Remus says the Corps has steadily been reducing flows out of the Yankton dam since Thursday:

OC………cubic feet per second. :11

Remus says Gavins Point releases will be eventually increased by 4000 cfs per day when the flood threat lessens.