RAIN DOESN’T HALT GRAIN ELEVATOR DEMOLITION

Despite the rain, the demolition of the Anderson Farms grain elevator in South Sioux City has continued this week.

South Sioux Fire Chief Clint Merithew says the contractor, Terminal Solutions, is using a crane and wrecking ball to take down the rest of the main structure.

He says that work will take around three weeks to complete.

The top of the tower was pulled down on June 11th after the elevator was badly damaged by an explosion on May 29th.

Merithew says we may never know what caused that explosion and that the state fire marshall is still investigating the blast that seriously injured one employee.

That person’s name and condition have not been released by family request since he was taken to a Lincoln burn center within hours after the explosion.