SUNDAY BENEFIT TO HELP LOCAL SPECIAL OLYMPIC BOWLERS

A benefit to help send a group of local Special Olympians to a national bowling tournament will take place this Sunday in Sioux City.

Rudy Navarette will host the event in his Riverside restaurant to help send the group to Seattle in July for the 2018 Special Olympics Games:

OC………room and board. ;22

Ten people from Sioux City will make the trip to Seattle to participate.

Navarette also plans to hold a silent auction at the event Sunday.

He says he is proud to help the Special Olympians in what will be the trip of their lifetimes:

OC……..cool deal for everybody. :16

Tickets for the taco bar at $10 each and Navarette says people may also make donations to help the Special Olympians if they are not able to attend.

Again the event is Sunday from 11am-8pm at 2421 Riverside Boulevard.

Photo provided