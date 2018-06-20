MARCH FOR OUR LIVES BUS TOUR PUSHES GUN CONTROL AGENDA IN SIOUX CITY STOP

MARCH FOR OUR LIVES BUS TOUR PUSHES GUN CONTROL AGENDA IN SIOUX...

The national gun control advocacy group “March for Our Lives” bus tour stopped in Sioux City Thursday.

Jaclyn Corin, a student from Marjorie Stoneman High School in Parkland, Florida where 17 people were killed during a February shooting, keynoted a rally at Sioux City’s North High School.

Corin talked about her advocacy to stop gun violence in the wake of the killings that claimed the lives of her classmates and teachers:

Corin says her group wants what she calls “morally just leaders” elected to political office.

The bus tour is stopping in three Iowa Congressional districts represented by strong gun rights supporters.

Corin criticized the National Rifle Association and it’s support of those lawmakers such as 4th District Congressmen Steve King:

Corin and a student from Chicago talked to a predominantly Democratic audience of 100 people that included King’s opponent for Congress, J.D. Scholten and numerous local party leaders and supporters.

Corin’s group then met with local high school students to discuss how to get young people out to vote.

They also made posters for a planned afternoon protest outside of Congressman Steve King’s Sioux City office.

King is in Washington.

The Congressman declined to respond to Corin’s remarks or the protest at his office.