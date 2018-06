The Le Mars Fire and Rescue Department rolled out its newest truck during last week’s Ice Cream Days parade.

Fire Chief Dave Schipper says the truck serves two functions:

The new pumper/ tanker is capable of hauling 2,000 gallons of water, and if needed, it can pump 750 gallons in one minute:

The new fire truck will officially be put into service on July 1st.

Photo by Dennis Morrice