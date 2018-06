SIOUX CITY’S SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT HAS OFFICIALLY RESIGNED HIS POST.

MIKE KRYSL SUBMITTED A LETTER OF RESIGNATION TO THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT.

KRYSL HAS BEEN PRESIDENT OF THE SCHOOL BOARD SINCE 2011.

HIS CURRENT TERM WAS TO EXPIRE IN 2019.

NO REASON FOR THE RESIGNATION HAS BEEN GIVEN.

HE SERVED ON THE DISTRICT’S ADVISORY COMMITTEE FOR SIX YEARS BEFORE BEING ELECTED TO THE SCHOOL BOARD.