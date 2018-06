WOMAN SUFFERS SERIOUS INJURY IN EARLY MORNING STABBING

ONE WOMAN WAS STABBED IN THE CHEST THIS MORNING ALONG MCDONALD STREET IN SIOUX CITY.

POLICE RESPONDED TO 1305 MCDONALD STREET AT 1:22 A.M. FOR AN INJURY CALL.

AT THAT LOCATION, OFFICERS FOUND TWO WOMEN, ONE SUFFERING FROM A STAB WOUND.

THE VICTIM WAS TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL WITH SERIOUS INJURIES. THE OTHER FEMALE WAS ARRESTED FOR WILLFUL INJURY.

NO ADDITIONAL DETAILS HAVE BEEN RELEASED AT THIS TIME.