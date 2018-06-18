SPECTRA ANNOUNCES THREE UPCOMING ORPHEUM THEATER CONCERTS

A trio of concerts featuring big name acts have been announced for Sioux City’s Orpheum Theater.

Daughtry has added Sioux City to their current “Cage to Rattle” tour with a performance set for August 8th.

Multi-platinum and Grammy winning Christian music group Casting Crowns will take to the Orpheum stage on October 4th.

Rock music icon Randy Bachman, creator and founder of Bachman-Turner Overdrive and The Guess Who, will perform at the Orpheum on Saturday, November 24th.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale this Friday, June 22nd, online at OrpheumLive.com and at the Tyson Events Center Box Office.

