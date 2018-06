WEEKEND MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT RESULTS IN FATALITY (UPDATE)

Updated 3:46pm 6/18/18

SIOUX CITY POLICE HAVE CONFIRMED THAT THE VICTIM OF SATURDAY NIGHT’S MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT HAS DIED FROM INJURIES HE SUFFERED IN THE CRASH.

POLICE SAY THE 70 YEAR OLD MALE DRIVER WAS NORTHBOUND ON HIS MOTORCYCLE WHEN HE APPARENTLY LOST CONTROL AND DRIFTED OFF THE HIGHWAY SOUTH OF FRELON DRIVE JUST BEFORE 9PM.

THE MOTORCYCLE WENT TO THE GROUND, STRUCK A GUARDRAIL AND THE DRIVER WAS THROWN A SHORT DISTANCE.

THE VICTIM WAS TRANSPORTED TO MERCY MEDICAL CENTER AND LATER DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.

INVESTIGATORS SAY SPEED WAS A FACTOR IN THE ACCIDENT.

THE VICTIM’S NAME HAS NOT BEEN RELEASED.

