TRUMP DONATIONS TO IOWA VETERANS GROUP CHALLENGED BY NEW YORK LAWSUIT

New York’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit accusing the Donald J. Trump Foundation of illegal conduct including the issuing of at least five checks to Iowa veteran’s groups before the 2016 Caucuses.

One of those groups was Support Siouxland Soldiers of Sioux City.

Director Sarah Petersen received a check for $100-thousand dollars from Trump on January 31st, 2016, the night before the Iowa caucuses:

OC……..across the country. :18

On January 28th of 2016, Trump held a televised fundraiser for veterans charities at Drake University in Des Moines.

It was Trump’s counter-programming to a Fox News debate for G-O-P presidential candidates that Trump skipped.

The money Trump raised that night went into the Trump Foundation account and 20 national veterans organizations eventually received funds.

The lawsuit claims Trump’s campaign staff improperly directed the money to those veterans organizations.

Petersen says the money received by Support Siouxland Soldiers helped a lot of local veterans:

OC…………quite a bit. :18

A federal law prohibits tax-exempt charities from engaging in political activities.

President Trump said on Twitter that the lawsuit is politically motivated by “sleazy New York Democrats.”

Radio Iowa contributed to this story