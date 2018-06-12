TWO SIOUX CITY MEN FACE DAKOTA COUNTY BURGLARY CHARGES

Two Sioux City men are in custody in the Dakota County Jail on burglary related charges.

Dakota County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a burglary in progress call Sunday afternoon in the 1900 block of South Bluff Road.

The two suspects fled on an ATV, drove into a ditch and then fled on foot into nearby woods.

A manhunt began involving eleven deputies, a state trooper and police K-9 officers from Dakota County and Sioux City Police.

They eventually found 29-year-old Michael Rees hiding in the woods.

The Sioux City K-9 then tracked down 31-year-old Derek Malloy, who was hiding in a tree.

Rees and Malloy are charged with Burglary, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Obstructing a Government Operation.

Authorities say more charges are possible in the case.