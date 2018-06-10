SOUTH SIOUX GRAIN ELEVATOR STILL STANDING

Several attempts to weaken and bring down the damaged Anderson Farms grain elevator in South Sioux City over the weekend were unsuccessful.

South Sioux Police say the contractor, Terminal Solutions, made more cuts into the structure to weaken it and attached a third cable to the two already there, but the elevator stayed up.

Saturday night two super heavy duty tow truckers came to the scene and attempt to use their large winches in addition to another piece of heavy equipment on the three pulling points and the building again held its ground.

A new strategy is being formulated to bring down the building damaged by an explosion.

More attempts will be made in the coming week.