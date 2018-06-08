DENISON CAR DEALER PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES

A Denison man who operates a vehicle dealership has pleaded not guilty to charges.

57-year-old Robert Adams entered written pleas of not guilty Wednesday in Crawford County District Court to 14 counts of theft, one count of fraudulent sales practices and unlawful activity.

Customers allege that Adams didn’t forward money to the appropriate agencies they paid for title transfers and warranty contracts and protection plans.

His Adams Motor Co. also is accused of selling vehicles without paying off loans still owed on them, which meant buyers couldn’t get clear title.

The Iowa Transportation Department is moving to revoke the dealer license issued to Adams.

Adams’ trial is set to begin September 25th in Denison.