AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE DEATH OF ESTHERVILLE INFANT

Authorities are investigating the death of an 11-month-old baby in Estherville, Iowa.

Estherville Police say the infant, Jasmine Rodriguez Sebastian, was taken to Avera Holy Family Hospital in Estherville Monday afternoon.

She was then transferred to Avera McKennen Hospital in Sioux Falls where she died on Wednesday.

The nature of the child’s injuries and other details about the case are not being revealed at this time.

The circumstances surrounding Jasmine’s death are being investigated by the Estherville Police Department, the Emmet County Attorney, the Iowa Department of Human Services and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.