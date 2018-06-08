ARRAIGNMENT SET FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT

An arraignment date has been set for a Sioux City man charged with attempted murder following a May 25th stabbing.

18-year-old Anthony Medina is also charged with willful injury.

Sioux City Police say the stabbing happened near 17th and Ingleside.

The victim, 20-year-old Aaron Smith, was found unconscious and bleeding and taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Medina’s arraignment is set for June 15th at 9am in Woodbury County District Court.

He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail on $102,500 bond.