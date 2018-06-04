FOOD BUS PROVIDES FREE SUMMER LUNCHES FOR SIOUX CITY CHILDREN

School is out for the summer but the Sioux City Community School District has some buildings open and also a mobile food bus to serve free meals to students through the summer.

Helen Jandt is one of the lunch ladies who is riding on the bus to bring weekday meals to children at the Leeds Splash Park and the LaunchPad Children’s Museum:

OC…..Monday through Friday. :14

Jandt says the menu is different every day providing a nutritional lunch for kids that might not be able to get something to eat on a daily basis:

OC…..a fruit. ;15

The bus is at the Leeds Splash park 10:45-11:30am and then at the Children’s Museum during the noon hour through July 27th.

A food truck also stops at Riverside Park during that time.

A list of building serving breakfast and lunch is below:

All locations close on July 4. All Breakfast serving times are 7:30 -8:45 a.m. and lunch serving times are 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted.

Bryant Elementary School at 1114 W. 27 th serving lunch only .

serving . East Middle School at 5401 Lorraine Ave. serving breakfast and lunch .

. Loess Hills Elementary School at 1717 Cassleman St. serving breakfast and lunch .

. Irving Dual Language Elementary School at 901 Floyd Blvd. serving breakfast and lunch .

. Leeds Park Splash Pad at 3810 41st serving lunch only. 10:45-11:30a.m. (mobile food truck)