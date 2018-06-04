FOOD BUS PROVIDES FREE SUMMER LUNCHES FOR SIOUX CITY CHILDREN

School is out for the summer but the Sioux City Community School District has some buildings open and also a mobile food bus to serve free meals to students through the summer.
Helen Jandt is one of the lunch ladies who is riding on the bus to bring weekday meals to children at the Leeds Splash Park and the LaunchPad Children’s Museum:
Jandt says the menu is different every day providing a nutritional lunch for kids that might not be able to get something to eat on a daily basis:
The bus is at the Leeds Splash park 10:45-11:30am and then at the Children’s Museum during the noon hour through July 27th.
A food truck also stops at Riverside Park during that time.
A list of building serving breakfast and lunch is below:
All locations close on July 4. All Breakfast serving times are 7:30 -8:45 a.m. and lunch serving times are 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
- Bryant Elementary School at 1114 W. 27th serving lunch only.
- East Middle School at 5401 Lorraine Ave. serving breakfast and lunch.
- Loess Hills Elementary School at 1717 Cassleman St. serving breakfast and lunch.
- Irving Dual Language Elementary School at 901 Floyd Blvd. serving breakfast and lunch.
- Leeds Park Splash Pad at 3810 41st serving lunch only. 10:45-11:30a.m. (mobile food truck)
- Liberty Elementary School at 1623 Rebecca St. serving breakfast and lunch.
- Morningside STEM Elem at 3601 Bushnell Ave. serving breakfast and lunch.
- North Middle School at 2101 Outer Drive North serving breakfast and lunch.
- Riverside Elem School at 2303 Riverside blvd. serving lunch only.
- Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary at 4101 Stone Ave. serving breakfast and lunch.
- West Middle School at 3301 W. 19th serving breakfast and lunch.
- Glendale Baptist Church at 1600 Glendale Blvd. serving lunch only.
- Children’s Launch Pad Museum at 623 Pearl St. serving lunch only. 12:00-12:45p.m. (mobile food truck)
- Luke Lutheran Church at 2039 S. St. Aubin St. serving lunch only.
- Trimble United Methodist Church at 1424 27th serving lunch only.
- Midtown Family Center 525 14th st serving lunch and snack. Snack served at 3:00 p.m. June 4 thru Aug 10th
- Martin’s Evergreen Trailer Park 5309 Hwy75N .serving breakfast and lunch.
- Miracle Park Splash Pad 100 Riverside Blvd. serving lunch only.