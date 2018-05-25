ARREST MADE IN FATAL SOUTH DAKOTA HIT & RUN ACCIDENT

The Lincoln County Sheriff says an arrest has been made in the investigation of a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman who was walking on a gravel road near Worthing, South Dakota Wednesday evening.

Authorities say information from the public led to the arrest of a 21-year-old Sioux Falls man.

The unidentified suspect is being held on a possible charge of first-degree manslaughter.

Authorities began a search for 34-year-old Tessa Jacobs Wednesday night after she failed to return from a walk.

Her body was found early Thursday in a ditch along a gravel road.