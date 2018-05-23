FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY’S RETURN DOWNTOWN ON JUNE 1ST

Sioux City’s Food Truck Fridays will return to the downtown area on June 1st, and they are coming back to the place where they debuted a couple of years ago.

Spokesman Sam Burrish says the food trucks will serve up lunch at the new Pearl Street Park, across from LaunchPAD Children’s Museum:

OC……features for kids. ;23

LaunchPAD Children’s Museum is this season’s non-profit partner and Executive Director Bob Fitch says there will be special activities going on during those Friday lunch sessions:

OC………….about at LaunchPad. :24

There will be up to a dozen trucks each Friday from June 1st to August 24th from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 7th and Pearl Streets in downtown Sioux City.