Updated 5/21/18 9:20am

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY AFTER ALLEGEDLY SEXUALLY ASSAULTING A WOMAN ON SATURDAY.

31-YEAR-OLD ERIC WOODS IS CHARGED WITH 2ND DEGREE SEXUAL ABUSE AND CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THEY RESPONDED TO A CALL IN THE 1100 BLOCK OF CORNELIA STREET WHERE A JUVENILE REPORTED A SEXUAL ASSAULT TO HER MOTHER.

INVESTIGATORS LATER QUESTIONED ERIC WOODS AND ARRESTED AND CHARGED HIM.

WOODS IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $50-THOUSAND DOLLARS BOND.