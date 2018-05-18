VIDEO SIMULATOR PROVIDES CRITICAL INCIDENT OFFICER TRAINING

Sioux City Police and Woodbury County Deputies have a new video training simulator so their officers may safely train on responding to critical incident situations.

Sgt. Steve Ten Napel, Training Coordinator with the Sioux City Police, says the VirTra-180 system has over 200 video situations simulated where an officer would choose from a variety of tactics to resolve the encounter:

OC……….for the officers. :27

Major Tony Wingert of the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Department says there are even simulations in dealing with jail inmates:

OC……….through this. :12

The simulator was funded in part by a $100-thousand dollar MRHD grant.

It replaces a system that went out of date nearly a decade ago and hasn’t functioned in recent years.

Dakin Schultz, President of Missouri River Historical Development, says the grant was the largest MRHD awarded iin their fall application process:

OC…………Woodbury County. :14

Other area police departments such as Sgt. Bluff will also be able to have their officers take the training in the near future.

Photos by George Lindblade & Woody Gottburg