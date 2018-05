SHOES FOR SIOUXLAND WILL HOST A COMMUNITY DAY AT THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB ON SATURDAY.

NEW AND GENTLY USED SHOES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED AT NO CHARGE TO MEN, WOMEN CHILDREN AND BABIES WHO NEED NEW FOOTWEAR.

NAVARETTES WILL HAVE TACOS FOR SALE WITH ALL PROCEEDS GOING TO THE BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB.

THE EVENT RUNS FROM 11AM UNTIL 3PM SATURDAY AT 823 PEARL STREET ON THE WEST EDGE OF THE DOWNTOWN AREA.