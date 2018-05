LOCAL POLICE OFFICERS & STAFF HONORED FOR THEIR SERVICE

SIOUX CITY POLICE CHIEF REX MUELLER PRESENTED AWARDS TO SEVERAL OF HIS OFFICERS AND STAFF THIS WEEK AS PART OF NATIONAL POLICE WEEK.

CHIEF MUELLER SAYS IT IS IMPORTANT TO SAY “THANK YOU” TO THE MEN AND WOMEN WHO PUT THEIR LIVES ON THE LINE AND SERVE OUR CITIZENS EACH DAY:

OC…….OUR PEOPLE DO. ;20

DETECTIVE BILL NICE WAS HONORED WITH THE OFFICER OF THE YEAR AWARD AND RECORDS TECH LISA COTE THE CIVILIAN EMPLOYEE OF THE YEAR.

SGT. RYAN BERTRAND RECEIVED A VICTIM’S SERVICE AWARD FROM THE U.S. ATTORNEY’S OFFICE AND CHIEF MUELLER GAVE OUT SEVERAL OTHER LIFESAVING AWARDS TO OFFICERS AND CITIZENS.

MUELLER SAYS HE IS VERY PROUD OF WHAT HIS OFFICERS AND HIS STAFF HAVE ACCOMPLISHED IN THE PAST YEAR:

OC…MADE MY DAY. :17

THE CEREMONY INCLUDED THE RECOGNITION OF NEWLY PROMOTED SGT JESS AESOPH AND CREDENTIAL PRESENTATION TO DRUG TASK FORCE OFFICERS HEATHER ALBRECHT AND SGT. TROY HANSEN.

PHOTOS BY GEORGE LINDBLADE