SIOUX CITY TO BEGIN HYDRANT FLUSHING NEXT WEEK

Sioux City Utilities Department will begin flushing fire hydrants next Monday, May 21st.

This year’s effort will start on Gordon Drive going North with work between Lewis Blvd. and Highway 75.

The annual program may cause a temporary drop in water pressure and result in discolored water after hydrant flushing.

If you notice discolored water, run your cold water tap for a few minutes until the water clears.

If it does not clear the first time, wait a few minutes and run the water again.

You should avoid washing clothes until the water clears.

If the water has not cleared after several hours, call the Utilities Division at 279-6164.