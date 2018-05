NEBRASKA PRIMARY RESULTS HAVE NO MAJOR SURPRISES

GOVERNOR PETE RICKETTS AND FORMER STATE SENATOR BOB KRIST OF OMAHA WON THEIR RESPECTIVE PARTY’S PRIMARIES TUESDAY IN THE RACE FOR THE STATE’S HEAD OFFICE.

RICKETTS WON THE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY WITH AN OVERWHELMING 81% OF THE VOTE IN HIS BID FOR RE-ELECTION.

KRIST, WHO SWITCHED FROM THE G-O-P TO THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY, WON THE RIGHT TO CHALLENGE RICKETTS IN NOVEMBER WITH 61% OF THE STATEWIDE DEMOCRATIC VOTE.

U.S. SENATOR DEB FISCHER EASILY WON THE REPUBLICAN PRIMARY IN HER BID FOR ANOTHER TERM WITH 76%.

DEMOCRAT JANE RAYBOULD WILL CHALLENGE FISCHER AFTER TAKING 64% OF HER PARTY’S BALLOTS.

IN THE U.S. HOUSE DISTRICT 3 REPUBLICAN PRIMARY, INCUMBENT ADRIAN SMITH WON WITH 65%.

HE WILL FACE DEMOCRAT PAUL THEOBALD IN NOVEMBER, WHO HAD NO OTHER CHALLENGERS FOR THE NOMINATION IN HIS PARTY.