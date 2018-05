FLYNN SAYS GOODBYE TO SOUTH SIOUX CITY

SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR BID FAREWELL MONDAY TO THE CITY HE HAS WORKED IN SINCE 1980.

KELLY FLYNN RESIGNED HIS POSITION WITH THE CITY AT THE END OF FEBRUARY TO RETURN TO COACHING BASKETBALL.

FLYNN HAS BEEN SOUTH SIOUX’S ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR FOR THE PAST FIVE YEARS, TAKING THAT POST AFTER LEADING THE SOUTH SIOUX HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL TEAM TO ELEVEN STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS.

HE SPOKE ABOUT HIS TRANSITION AT THE CITY COUNCIL MEETING:

OC………KNOW IT WILL. ;23

FLYNN SAYS THERE ARE SOME PROJECTS HE HAS BEEN WORKING ON THAT HE EXPECTS WILL RESULT IN NEW ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS IN THE CITY VERY SOON:

OC……..BEFORE TOO LONG. ;20

FLYNN HAS ACCEPTED THE GIRLS BASKETBALL HEAD COACHING JOB AT FREMONT, NEBRASKA HIGH SCHOOL.

HE SAYS HE’S MISSED COACHING AND ALSO WANTS TO BE CLOSER TO HIS CHILDREN, WHO RESIDE IN NEARBY OMAHA AND BENNINGTON, WHICH ARE WITHIN A HALF HOUR DRIVE OF FREMONT.