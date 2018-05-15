EX-WIFE OF SLAIN COUNCIL BLUFFS DEPUTY SUES COUNTY & WIDOW OVER DONATIONS

The ex-wife of a Pottawattamie County deputy sheriff killed in the line of duty last year has filed a lawsuit against his widow and the county, claiming donations made for his children were never given to them.

Deputy Mark Burbridge died last May in Council Bluffs after a county jail inmate shot him while attempting to escape.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Jason LeMaster and the county started the Mark Burbridge Memorial Fund after his death and collected more than $160,000 in donations.

Ex-wife Sara Reinsch says the public was told the funds would go toward Mark Burbridge’s children.

Reinsch and Mark Burbridge divorced in 2012 and had two children together.

Court documents show that Burbridge’s widow, Jessica Burbridge, says the donated money wasn’t specifically declared for the children.

