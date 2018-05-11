FREDDIE LINDEN ACHIEVES GOAL TO MAKE DAKOTA VALLEY DANCE TEAM

Freddie Linden has made the Dakota Valley High School Dance Team for the next school year.

Linden, an accomplished dancer, was previously banned from the team by the South Dakota High School Activities Association because they only allowed girls to compete.

But the Association Board voted 7-0 last Tuesday to suspend the restriction for next year and allow boys and girls to participate alongside one another.

Linden’s mother Stephanie says Freddie then took part in dance team tryouts this week:

OC………is actually very excited. :14

The Linden’s had filed a lawsuit against the state association and Stephanie says the door is now open for other South Dakota boys who want to take part in competitive dancing:

OC………..all the way around. ;12

There’s word that another Dakota Valley male student is also considering the dance team.

Meanwhile Stephanie’s son Freddie, who took up dancing when he was seven years old, will continue his training and performing throughout the summer:

OC……..master classes from them. ;17

Freddie Linden has also been invited to come to an intensive training session in Italy this summer, as well as other sessions around the country.