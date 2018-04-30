IOWA UTILITY CUSTOMERS SHOULD SOON RECEIVE A REFUND

The change in the federal tax law is leading to a payback for utility customers across Iowa.

The amount utilities can charge gas and electric customers is regulated by the Iowa Utilities Board, and board spokesman Don Tormey, says the utilities were required to come up with a plan to pay back the tax savings.

MidAmerican Energy is returning 33 million dollars to their electric customers.

Tormey says the money will be returned through credits on the electric and natural gas bills.

Tormey says the refunds should start showing up soon and that the Iowa Utilities Board has the full information on the refunds on their website.

Radio Iowa