MEMBERS OF 185TH RETURN FROM MIDDLE EAST DEPLOYMENT

A group of 54 Iowa Air National Guard Airman from the 185th Air Refueling Wing’s 133rd Test Squadron have returned home after serving a tour of duty in the Middle East.

Lt. Colonel Robin Hosch, commander of the 133rd returned home with the airmen who were deployed for the past 6 months at two locations in the Arabian peninsula area:

Most of those returning were from the Fort Dodge based 133rd, with a few from Sioux City.

A large number of family and friends were waiting at the 185th around 11:30pm Wednesday to welcome the guard members home:

Colonel Hosch is very proud of how the air guard performed on the six month deployment:

Colonel Hosch has served for 32 years in the military herself.

She and the other members were part of nearly 300 unit members from the Iowa Air Guard who deployed last fall.