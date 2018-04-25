SIOUX CITY POLICE TO BE ON PROM PARTY PATROL

In a little over a week, students from Sioux City’s four main high schools will be attending their proms.

Sioux City Police in conjunction with Jackson Recovery Centers, will be increasing patrols to specifically combat underage drinking during the prom season.

Additional police officers will be on duty to respond to complaints of loud parties and places where underage drinking may be happening.

Police say there will be a zero tolerance policy in regards to underage drinking.

A Triple-A survey in January showed 39-percent of teens ages 16 to 19 admit that they or their friends would likely be under the influence of drugs or alcohol sometime during the prom or graduation season.

Sioux City’s East, North, West and Bishop Heelan High Schools all have their proms set for May 5th.