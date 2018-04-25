IOWA LEGISLATURE SLOWLY MOVES TOWARDS END OF 2018 SESSION

The Iowa legislature is a week past the target date for completing its work for the year.

House Speaker Linda Upmeyer of Clear Lake says Iowans aren’t concerned about how long the legislature meets.

Democratic Senator Rob Hogg says Republicans are heading toward setting the record for the longest annual legislative session when the same party has control of the executive and legislative branches of state government.

Wednesday morning it took the Iowa Senate about six minutes to pray, recite the pledge and adjourn until two o’clock tomorrow.

The Iowa House returned Wednesday afternoon to debate bills that outline next year’s spending for some areas of the state budget.

There have been extended legislative sessions in the distant past that lasted into the summer, but that was when the Iowa General Assembly met every other year.

In the past three decades, the legislature has been meeting annually.

Radio Iowa