NORRIS BRINGS EXPERIENCE TO DEMOCRATIC CAMPAIGN FOR IOWA GOVERNOR

John Norris is one of six Democratic candidates hoping to win his party’s nomination to run to become the next governor of Iowa.

OC……for everyone. :20

In an interview with KSCJ News, Norris says he is concerned about the education system in Iowa and says it is underfunded:

OC……..reading failure for those students. ;29

Norris is from Red Oak and enjoys hunting.

He says stronger background checks are needed to keep weapons out of the hands of people who should not have them:

OC…………to access guns. :20

Norris opposes guns being allowed in county courthouses, schools and public buildings and favors closing what he calls the gun show loophole for purchasing weapons.

He is also an advocate for water quality and favors a moratorium on new feedlots plus less dependence on chemicals and pesticides in farming:

OC…..about research. :15

Norris has served the state in a variety of capacities, including Chief of Staff of former Governor Tom Vilsack, chairman of the Iowa Utilities Board, Chief of

Staff at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a liaison to the United Nations and former chair of the Iowa Democratic Party: