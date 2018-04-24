DEJEAR TO RETURN EMILY’S LIST CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION

A Democratic candidate for Iowa Secretary of State is refunding a contribution from a national political group after learning it was mistakenly given and accepted in violation of Iowa law.

Deidre DeJear’s campaign says it will refund the $5,000 contribution from EMILY’s List “as soon as possible” after learning of the violation from The Associated Press.

Iowa campaign finance law bars political action committees from donating to candidates for state office during the legislative session, and prohibits candidates from accepting them.

DeJear is running against Jim Mowrer in the June 5th primary for the Democratic nomination.

The winner will challenge Republican incumbent Secretary of State Paul Pate in the November.

EMILY’s List made the donation to DeJear from its PAC on March 8th, days before it publicly endorsed her.

AP