CORPS OF ENGINEERS CONCERNED WITH SEDIMENT IN MISSOURI RIVER

Results of a study on the impacts of moving sediment from Yankton’s Lewis & Clark Lake through Gavin’s Point Dam into the Missouri River may be available later this year.

Paul Boyd, a hydraulic engineer with the Army Corps of Engineers Omaha office, says the studies are driven by habitat development:

Boyd says the Corps is looking at options for moving the sediment:

Boyd says a large part of the study is looking at impacts on the river below Gavin’s Point Dam into Iowa and Nebraska:

Lewis & Clark Lake is rapidly filling, with most of the sediment flowing in from the Niobrara River.

Its estimated the lake could lose most of its capacity by the year 2050.

