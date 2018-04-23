STORY OF TANZANIAN MIRACLE CHILDREN IN SIOUX CITY TO BE TOLD IN NEW BOOK

STORY OF TANZANIAN MIRACLE CHILDREN IN SIOUX CITY TO BE TOLD IN...

A book telling the story of three Tanzanian children who survived a fatal school bus crash in Africa and were airlifted to Sioux City for medical treatment will soon be released.

Dr. Steve Meyer, who treated the children in Africa and at Mercy Medical Center, has written the story about Wilson, Doreen and Sadia.

Meyer and others who helped in the rescue are being honored in Dallas, Texas this Saturday, where the book will make its debut.

Dr. Meyer says Dallas has the largest population of Tanzanian immigrants in the U.S.

Meyer says the book titled, “Answer the Call” chronicles how he and others helped the children, and how they were brought to Sioux City.

The three children were treated at Mercy Medical Center for a combined 17 fractures from the crash that claimed the lives of 36 people, mostly other children.

Meyer, who appeared on KSCJ’s “Open Line”, says you will be able to order the book this weekend online through Stemm.org or from Amazon.