VOLUNTEERS HONORED FOR SERVICE WITH BILLBOARDS

The faces of six Siouxland area community volunteers may become a familiar site over the next few months.

Volunteer Siouxland chose the six people to be showcased on billboards to recognize their contributions to their community through volunteerism.

Spokesman Ryan Martinez says the six were chosen from a two month competition which allowed organizations to recognize some of their great volunteers:

Carrie Radloff of Sioux City is one of the six to soon be on the billboards.

She chairs the city’s Environmental Advisory Board and the Northwest Iowa Sierra Group, plus is an officer with a Loess Hills group:

Terri Pauling, another of the six volunteers has helped out at Floyd Valley Hospital in Le Mars since 2009:

Pauling says she has never been on a billboard before and was surprised by the honor:

The other four are Chris Van Beek of Maurice, Jon Strong of Hawarden, and Dan Bernholtz and Amy Macfarlane of Sioux City.

Avery Brothers Signs sponsored the competition and are providing the billboards for the six recipients.