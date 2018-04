OPIOID DRUG USE PROBLEM CONCERNS LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT

SIOUX CITY POLICE AND STATE AND LOCAL HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY IOWA HAS HAD A INCREASE IN CASES OF OPIOID DRUG OVERDOSES.

BUT LT. BRAD BOLLINGER OF THE POLICE DEPARTMENT SAYS THE PROBLEM IS NOT AT THE CRITICAL LEVEL LOCALLY THAT IT IS IN EASTERN STATES OR EVEN OTHER PARTS OF IOWA;

OC……TOPIC TO HAVE. :07

THAT WAS THE MAIN FOCUS OF THURSDAY NIGHT’S TOWN HALL MEETING AT THE PUBLIC MUSEUM.

LOCAL POLICE STATISTICS SHOW THERE WERE 29 DRUG OVERDOSES IN 2016 IN SIOUX CITY AND 31 IN 2017.

THERE HAVE BEEN 12 ALREADY THIS YEAR AS OF APRIL 17TH WITH THE MAJORITY OF THE INCIDENTS INTENTION AND WITH FEMALE VICTIMS.

THE AVERAGE AGE OF THE VICTIMS IS AROUND 31 YEARS OLD.

KEVIN GABBERT OF THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH DISCUSSED THE OPIOID DRUG PROBLEM AT THE MEETING THAT WAS ATTENDED BY AROUND 75 PEOPLE AND WATCHED BY A FEW HUNDRED MORE ONLINE.

BOLLINGER SAYS THE POLICE TOWN HALLS HELP BRING CRITICAL ISSUES TO THE PUBLIC’S ATTENTION:

OC……..THINGS LIKE THAT. ;12

IF YOU MISSED THE MEETING YOU CAN WATCH KEVIN GABBERT’S PRESENTATION ON THE SIOUX CITY POLICE FACEBOOK PAGE.