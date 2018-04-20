EWINGER SENTENCED TO PRISON IN NEBRASKA

A former football coach and teacher accused of sexually assaulting a child in northwest Iowa has been imprisoned for a similar crime in Nebraska.

Court records say 39-year-old Kyle Ewinger was sentenced Thursday to 55 to 85 years and credited for 105 days already served.

In January a jury in Omaha found him guilty of sexual assault of a child.

Prosecutors say he assaulted the 9-year-old son of a woman he was dating in 2012 and 2013.

Osceola County District Court records in Iowa say the former Sibley-Ocheyedan coach was fired after the district superintendent found him sleeping in his classroom next to a 10-year-old in October 2015.

Ewinger has pleaded not guilty. His trial start was set to begin April 10 but was delayed until Aug. 28.

He also formerly taught in the Sioux City Community School district.

