THE SIOUX CITY SYMPHONY HAS ANNOUNCED A SPECTACULAR LINEUP OF PERFORMANCES FOR ITS 2018-19 SEASON.

MAESTRO RYAN HASKINS SAYS THE SEASON WILL BEGIN SEPTEMBER 29TH AND 30TH WITH THE SYMPHONY PLAYING THE MUSIC OF “STAR WARS A NEW HOPE”:

THE SYMPHONY SEASON ENDS APRIL 6TH OF 2019 WITH AN OUTER SPACE THEMED SHOW ENTITLED “A SPACE ODYSSEY”.

HASKINS SAYS IT WILL FEATURE NOT ONLY THE JOHANN STRAUSS MUSIC FROM THE CLASSIC MOVIE, BUT ALSO WORKS FROM CONTEMPORARY COMPOSER MASON BATES CELEBRATING THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE APOLLO 11 MOON LANDING:

AMONG THE CONCERTS IN BETWEEN THOSE PERFORMANCES IS THE AMADEUS EXPERIENCE ON FEBRUARY 13TH:

THERE IS ALSO THE ANNUAL CHRISTMAS WITH THE SYMPHONY ON DECEMBER 15TH AND THREE OTHER PERFORMANCES MAKING UP THE NEW SEASON.