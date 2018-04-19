LAWSUIT FILED IN FATAL IOWA SCHOOL BUS FIRE

The parents of a 16-year-old girl who died in a school bus fire in western Iowa last year are suing the school district.

Glen and Natalie Klindt accuse Riverside Community School District in the wrongful death lawsuit of negligent hiring, training and supervision of 74-year-old bus driver Donald Hendricks, who also died in the fire.

The Klindts say the December 12th death of their daughter Megan caused them severe emotional distress, and they’re seeking an unspecified amount in damages.

The Klindts’ lawsuit also says they and Megan had complained about Hendricks’ driving before the fire.

Hendricks used a walker and had back surgery scheduled the week of the fire.

The fire happened shortly after Klindt was picked up at her family’s farm southeast of Oakland, about 35 miles east of Omaha.

Federal investigators have said the fire began in the engine compartment after Hendricks backed the bus into a ditch and became stuck.

AP