SIOUX CITY POLICE WILL HOST THEIR ANNUAL CITY WIDE TOWN HALL MEETING THURSDAY NIGHT AT THE DOWNTOWN PUBLIC MUSEUM.

SEVERAL TOPICS WILL BE DISCUSSED INCLUDING TEAM POLICING AND ITS GOALS, THE NEIGHBORHOOD NETWORK SYSTEM, SOCIAL MEDIA AND CRIME STATISTICS.

KEVIN GABBERT OF THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH WILL ALSO DISCUSS THE OPIOID DRUG PROBLEM.

THE MEETING WILL ALSO STREAM LIVE ON THE POLICE FACEBOOK PAGE.

IT BEGINS AT 7PM AT THE PUBLIC MUSEUM LOCATED AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS.