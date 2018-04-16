PEIRCE MANSION TO HOST “EARTH DAY” OPEN HOUSE

Sioux City’s Peirce Mansion will celebrate Earth Day this Sunday, April 22nd, with a special open house.

Spokesman Harold Canny says the first several people coming to the northside Victorian Mansion will receive an Earth Day gift as they explore the home that was built in 1893:

Canny says most of the restoration work at the mansion has been completed, and it is coming into a busy time of the year for hosting receptions and events :

The Peirce Mansion formerly hosted the Sioux City Public Museum from 1961 until April 2011.

Sunday’s open house runs from 1pm until 4pm at 2901 Jackson Street.