SIOUXLAND DELEGATION READY FOR 64TH ANNUAL WASHINGTON CONFERENCE

The 64th annual Siouxland Chamber/Washington Conference takes place next week in our nation’s capitol.

A tri-state delegation of business and government leaders will fly to Washington D.C. to meet with federal officials including our Congressional delegation.

City Manager Bob Padmore says the Sioux City part of the group has some priorities to talk about in Washington:

Around 60 total people from the area are going to Washington.

Joining Padmore from the city are council members Dan Moore and Alex Watters plus Public works Director Dave Carney, Economic Development Director Marty Dougherty and Jill Wanderscheid of Neighborhood Services.

The conference takes place next Wednesday and Thursday.

KSCJ’s “Open Line” will broadcast live from Washington D.C. beginning Monday.