SIOUX CITY DECLARES SNOW EMERGENCY BEGINNING SATURDAY

Sioux City has declared a snow emergency for the weekend in advance of the approaching storm.

City officials say the snow emergency will begin at 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

The snow emergency prohibits parking or leaving a vehicle unattended on an emergency snow route street.

Odd/Even parking on residential streets and non-emergency routes will also take effect Saturday morning.

Since Saturday is the 14th, an even numbered day, vehicles should be parked on the even side of the street from 7 a.m. until 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Vehicles must then be moved to the odd side of the street.

Any vehicle found in violation of the snow emergency parking restrictions will be towed at the owner’s expense.

