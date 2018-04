NO TRAVEL IN PARTS OF SOUTH DAKOTA & NEBRASKA

THERE IS VERY LITTLE TRAVEL GOING ON ACROSS MOST OF SOUTH DAKOTA BECAUSE OF THE SNOWSTORM.

INTERSTATE 90 IS CLOSED FROM MITCHELL WEST TO RAPID CITY.

INTERSTATE 29 IS CLOSED FROM BROOKINGS NORTH TO THE BORDER OF NORTH DAKOTA.

CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO DETERIORATE OVERNIGHT IN SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA AS WELL.

THE SIOUX FALLS AIRPORT CLOSED EARLY FRIDAY EVENING AND WILL NOT RE-OPEN UNTIL SOMETIME SATURDAY NIGHT.

IN NEBRASKA, A 200 MILE STRETCH OF INTERSTATE 80 FROM NORTH PLATTE TO WYOMING’S BORDER IS CLOSED, ALONG WITH A PARALLEL STRETCH OF HIGHWAY 30 IN THAT STATE.