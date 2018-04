GRASSLEY TO QUESTION ZUCKERBERG ON FACEBOOK SECURITY ISSUES

FACEBOOK C-E-O MARK ZUCKERBERG IS THE SOLE WITNESS IN A JOINT MEETING OF THE U.S. SENATE JUDICIARY AND COMMERCE COMMITTEES TODAY (TUESDAY).

THAT TESTIMONY COMES IN THE WAKE OF REVELATIONS THAT THE DATA-MINING FIRM CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA TOOK MILLIONS OF FACEBOOK USERS’ DATA WITHOUT THEIR KNOWLEDGE.

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY HEADS THE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE AND WILL BE AMONG THOSE QUESTIONING ZUCKERBERG:

GRASSLEY SAYS THERE ARE SPECIFIC AREAS THAT SENATORS WILL WANT ANSWERS ABOUT:

ZUCKERBERG WILL ALSO MEET WITH A U.S. HOUSE PANEL ON WEDNESDAY.