FOUR BIKING & HIKING TRAIL PROJECTS TO SOON BE UNDER CONSTRUCTION

Sioux City is about to start construction on some new trails in four different locations.
City Parks Director Matt Salvatore says two of the trails are on the city’s northside:
Also in April, phase one work on Riverside’s Big Sioux Trail between Riverside Park and River Drive will resume:
Salvatore says the 4th trail project that will connect Chautauqua Park to Chris Larsen Park does not have a specific start date yet:
The City hopes to begin construction later this year and complete that project in 2019.