RICKETTS SIGNS OPIOID DRUG BILL INTO LAW

Governor Pete Ricketts has signed into law a bill that gives Nebraska a proactive approach to the nationwide opioid epidemic.

Ricketts says the new law will ban minors from receiving more than a seven-day opioid supply, require doctors to talk with patients about the risk of addiction and require photo identification to pick up prescriptions.

Nebraska is the first state to require that all drugs are reported to a prescription drug monitoring program.

The state also created a comprehensive plan to teach doctors about opioid alternatives.

Lawmakers say they will continue to address opioids by pushing for increased education for prescribers and a more reliable way to collect death statistics.

